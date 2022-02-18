ByteNext Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $671,857.24 and $603.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.26 or 0.06966320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,740.11 or 0.99717852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00051397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003173 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

