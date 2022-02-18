Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Down 21.1% in January

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS HYSNY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190. Hysan Development has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

