CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Shares Gap Down to $48.52

Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.52, but opened at $46.42. CNA Financial shares last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 99 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CNA Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,282,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,807,000 after purchasing an additional 319,353 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CNA Financial by 30.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,687,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,773,000 after purchasing an additional 398,384 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 955,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after buying an additional 40,091 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.