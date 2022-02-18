Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $12.82

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.82, but opened at $12.36. Baozun shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 218 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on BZUN. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $872.66 million, a PE ratio of 409.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. Analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Baozun by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

