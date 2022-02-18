FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 9,601 shares.The stock last traded at $55.15 and had previously closed at $55.25.

The company has a market cap of $523.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $61,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,667,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 57.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 13.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

