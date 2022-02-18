FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 9,601 shares.The stock last traded at $55.15 and had previously closed at $55.25.
The company has a market cap of $523.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39.
In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $61,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
