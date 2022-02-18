Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth $63,913,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $1,703,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth $11,153,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $116,843,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth $45,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

