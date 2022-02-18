Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
ITGR traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.04. Integer has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
