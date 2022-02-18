Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will announce $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.38. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

CW traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,957. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $110.16 and a twelve month high of $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $145,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,198 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,594,000 after acquiring an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

