Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

DRVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,704. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 744.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,709 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.