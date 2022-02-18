Stelac Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 378.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $52.54. 1,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,813. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $2.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.04%.

