Stewart Asset Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stewart Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.3% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.97. 608,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,455,816. The company has a market cap of $560.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.63. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.16 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,806. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

