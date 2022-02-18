Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,819 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,302,232. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.61 and its 200 day moving average is $158.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

