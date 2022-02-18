Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $262.59. 113,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,191. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.29 and its 200-day moving average is $273.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

