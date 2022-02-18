Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Decreased by William Blair

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.74). William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.45) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $57.51. 21,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,002. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

