Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BWA. Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

