Brokers Issue Forecasts for Toast, Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Toast in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Toast’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

TOST has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

NYSE:TOST traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 91,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85. Toast has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Toast by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 203,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Toast by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

