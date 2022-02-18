Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of CRK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.66. 39,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

