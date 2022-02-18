Mirror Protocol Market Cap Hits $98.94 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $98.94 million and $49.85 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.04 or 0.07036538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,910.12 or 1.00115960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00051430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

