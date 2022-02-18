Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

WCN stock traded up C$1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching C$154.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$161.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$163.36. The firm has a market cap of C$40.30 billion and a PE ratio of 54.43. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$122.13 and a 52 week high of C$176.12.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$139.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

