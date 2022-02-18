Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

WCN stock traded up C$1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching C$154.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$161.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$163.36. The firm has a market cap of C$40.30 billion and a PE ratio of 54.43. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$122.13 and a 52 week high of C$176.12.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$139.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.