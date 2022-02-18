Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.18.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average is $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

