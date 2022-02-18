Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNDSF shares. HSBC raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

BNDSF remained flat at $$1.02 during trading on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

