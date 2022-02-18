Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million.

ARHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

In related news, CEO John P. Reed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. FS Capital Partners VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. 1,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,372. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

