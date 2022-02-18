Stockbridge Partners LLC Takes $200.13 Million Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 783,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,126,000. Wayfair accounts for about 4.1% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,506,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,641. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.46. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $355.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 2.84.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.52.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.