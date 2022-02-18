First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,756,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. First BanCorp. accounts for about 2.8% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $23,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First BanCorp. by 97.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,086,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 537,328 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 179,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,459,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after buying an additional 278,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBP. Hovde Group began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FBP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $16.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

