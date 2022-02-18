Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.48% of Macerich worth $52,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter worth $29,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Macerich by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Macerich by 41.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Macerich in the third quarter worth $172,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -530.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

