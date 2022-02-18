Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.41% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $61,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,074,000 after buying an additional 33,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $674,000.

In other news, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

