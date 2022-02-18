Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 113.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,014 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $439.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $460.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.26 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

