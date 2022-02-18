Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.38% of NetApp worth $77,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,668,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $91.07 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

In related news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

