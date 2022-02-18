Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $70,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $219.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $212.49 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.