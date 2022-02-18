Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $92.07 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $92,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 148,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,296,000 after buying an additional 114,655 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,197,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.44 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.