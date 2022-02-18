ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Gap Up to $2.68

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.78. ATI Physical Therapy shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 17,403 shares.

ATIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million. Equities analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $37,267,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $14,312,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $10,832,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $21,541,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,622,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

