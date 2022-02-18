BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.07

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 26 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $24,253,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 32,807 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,896,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,151,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

