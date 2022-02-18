National Bank Financial Comments on NFI Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NFI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFI. TD Securities cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.56.

Shares of NFI stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,921. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$17.40 and a twelve month high of C$31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 378.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,345.94%.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 234,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$5,035,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,734,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,835,846.99. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,681,905 shares of company stock valued at $34,513,296.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

