iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.77

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.77 and last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 5907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 394,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 365,854 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,244,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after purchasing an additional 176,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,796,000 after purchasing an additional 176,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

