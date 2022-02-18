Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.00

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYXT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $110,000.

