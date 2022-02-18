Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. 11,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,741. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

