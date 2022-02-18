Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on FNF. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. 19,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.