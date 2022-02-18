Two Sigma Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Two Sigma Securities LLC reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,276 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO opened at $50.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $51.38.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.