Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,828 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $230.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $131.76 and a 1-year high of $232.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

