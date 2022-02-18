Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 60,000 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 66.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 266.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 96,397 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.65 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

