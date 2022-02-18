Vestcor Inc Trims Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vestcor Inc lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,059 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 74.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

