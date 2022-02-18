Triumph Capital Management Buys New Shares in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 109,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 20,494 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 257.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

