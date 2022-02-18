6,661 Shares in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 12.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 83.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 32,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $43.84 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68.

