Triumph Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Citigroup by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $64.71 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

