Triumph Capital Management Invests $309,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 907.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $170.59 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $174.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.37 and a 200-day moving average of $158.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 10,860 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.28, for a total value of $1,881,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,623,203. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

