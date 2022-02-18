Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $112.60 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $60.46 and a one year high of $116.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.90.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

