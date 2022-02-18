Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OCDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.68 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.22.

OCDX stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $17.62. 88,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,761. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.34.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 484.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 44,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,687,000 after purchasing an additional 232,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 48,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,802,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

