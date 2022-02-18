Short Interest in Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Rises By 33.3%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:KHRNF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 188,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,953. Khiron Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

