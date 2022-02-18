Short Interest in Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Rises By 33.3%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS:KHRNF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 188,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,953. Khiron Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.
About Khiron Life Sciences
