Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Boosted by Analyst

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.58.

MAR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.22. The stock had a trading volume of 25,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,432. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.