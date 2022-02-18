Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in January

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,585,300 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 13,708,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,072.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KREVF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 84,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Keppel REIT has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Keppel REIT alerts:

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.